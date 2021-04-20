FEMA-Indian Health Service Mobile Vaccination Unit - Sisseton, South Dakota

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791892" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FEMA and the Indian Health Service are partnering to provide COVID vaccination services to 13 communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. Two mobile vaccinations units will be operating on schedules beginning April 19 and running through the end of May. The units will be making two stops in each community, so that both doses of the vaccine can be delivered.