Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEMA-Indian Health Service Mobile Vaccination Unit - Sisseton, South Dakota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SISSETON, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Minh Phan 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    FEMA and the Indian Health Service are partnering to provide COVID vaccination services to 13 communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. Two mobile vaccinations units will be operating on schedules beginning April 19 and running through the end of May. The units will be making two stops in each community, so that both doses of the vaccine can be delivered.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791892
    VIRIN: 210420-O-RI500-049
    Filename: DOD_108298420
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: SISSETON, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA-Indian Health Service Mobile Vaccination Unit - Sisseton, South Dakota, by Minh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    South Dakota
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Sisseton
    FEMA Region 8
    IHS
    Indian Health Service
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT