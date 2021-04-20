FEMA and the Indian Health Service are partnering to provide COVID vaccination services to 13 communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. Two mobile vaccinations units will be operating on schedules beginning April 19 and running through the end of May. The units will be making two stops in each community, so that both doses of the vaccine can be delivered.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791892
|VIRIN:
|210420-O-RI500-049
|Filename:
|DOD_108298420
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|SISSETON, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA-Indian Health Service Mobile Vaccination Unit - Sisseton, South Dakota, by Minh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
