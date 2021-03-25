Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Honor Guard Perform at the National Harbor

    FORT WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Honor Guard perform at the National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD, March 25, 2021. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

