The United States Air Force Honor Guard perform at the National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD, March 25, 2021. The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who: promote the mission; protect the standards; perfect the image; and preserve the heritage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791886
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-YM181-171
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108298189
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|FORT WASHINGTON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Air Force Honor Guard Perform at the National Harbor, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
