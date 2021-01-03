U.S. Air Force Col. Mike ‘Goose’ Zuhsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christy ‘Goose Chief’ Peterson, JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, lead a panel of their Airmen in a discussion on race, diversity, discrimination, and inclusion on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791883
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-YM181-783
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108298167
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Goose View Tough Talks, Episode 1, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT