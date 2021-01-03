Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goose View Tough Talks, Episode 1

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike ‘Goose’ Zuhsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christy ‘Goose Chief’ Peterson, JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, lead a panel of their Airmen in a discussion on race, diversity, discrimination, and inclusion on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    This work, Goose View Tough Talks, Episode 1, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Discrimination
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Inclusion
    Goose View
    Tough Talks

