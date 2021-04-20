Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG supports food banks in local communities

    PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents April 20, 2021 at the Community Presbyterian Church food bank in Payson, Ariz. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support the grocery stores, food banks, and other community needs during this of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    This work, AZNG supports food banks in local communities, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Gila County

