AZNG supports food banks in local communities

Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents April 20, 2021 at the Community Presbyterian Church food bank in Payson, Ariz. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support the grocery stores, food banks, and other community needs during this of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|PAYSON, AZ, US
