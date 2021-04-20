AZNG supports food banks in local communities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791865" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arizona Army National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents April 20, 2021 at the Community Presbyterian Church food bank in Payson, Ariz. Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support the grocery stores, food banks, and other community needs during this of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)