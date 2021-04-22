Cyprus, Greece and the U.S. execute Naval SOF exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E), Greek Underwater Demolition Team (DYK), Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) and the Hellenic Coast Guard, join forces to execute a maritime exercise in Souda Bay, Greece, March 13-26, 2021. This trilateral maritime exercise strengthens cooperation and combined capabilities between Greece, Cyprus, and the United States in the European theater to better enable global operations. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Mort)