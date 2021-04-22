Cyprus, Greece and the U.S. execute Naval SOF exercise

Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E), Greek Underwater Demolition Team (DYK), Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) and the Hellenic Coast Guard, join forces to execute a maritime exercise in Souda Bay, Greece, March 13-26, 2021. This trilateral maritime exercise strengthens cooperation and combined capabilities between Greece, Cyprus, and the United States in the European theater to better enable global operations. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Mort)
