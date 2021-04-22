Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyprus, Greece and the U.S. execute Naval SOF exercise

    GREECE

    04.22.2021

    Video by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E), Greek Underwater Demolition Team (DYK), Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) and the Hellenic Coast Guard, join forces to execute a maritime exercise in Souda Bay, Greece, March 13-26, 2021. This trilateral maritime exercise strengthens cooperation and combined capabilities between Greece, Cyprus, and the United States in the European theater to better enable global operations. (U.S. Army video by Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791860
    VIRIN: 210422-A-YQ762-001
    Filename: DOD_108297876
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GR

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    TAGS

    Greece
    sof
    soceur
    Navy
    Cyprus
    navyseals

