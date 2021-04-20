Virginia Beach wetlands work continues for Lynnhaven River habitat health

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791855" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wetlands located near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is currently undergoing construction and spraying to mitigate non-native, invasive plants impacting the Lynnhaven River habitat April 20, 2021. The Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project is partnership between The City of Virginia Beach; Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Virginia Beach City Public School and local environmental agencies to convert the local habitat back to its historic status.