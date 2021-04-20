Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Beach wetlands work continues for Lynnhaven River habitat health

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Wetlands located near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is currently undergoing construction and spraying to mitigate non-native, invasive plants impacting the Lynnhaven River habitat April 20, 2021. The Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project is partnership between The City of Virginia Beach; Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Virginia Beach City Public School and local environmental agencies to convert the local habitat back to its historic status.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791855
    VIRIN: 210420-A-SO401-3001
    Filename: DOD_108297796
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia Beach wetlands work continues for Lynnhaven River habitat health, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE

    TAGS

    USACE
    ecosystem
    wetlands
    Norfolk District
    Lynnhaven River
    City of Virginia Beach

