Wetlands located near Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is currently undergoing construction and spraying to mitigate non-native, invasive plants impacting the Lynnhaven River habitat April 20, 2021. The Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Project is partnership between The City of Virginia Beach; Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Virginia Beach City Public School and local environmental agencies to convert the local habitat back to its historic status.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791855
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-SO401-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297796
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Beach wetlands work continues for Lynnhaven River habitat health, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
