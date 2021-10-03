The Army Combat Fitness Test is coming and WRAIR Soldiers want to pass on a little morning workout motivation. Leaders and staff took part in a workout session ahead of future unit led self-assessments.
The ACFT will better connect fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers and consists of six events: 3-Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand-Release Push-Ups, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck or Plank, and 2-Mile Run.
WRAIR is Ready…Stay Ready!
(U.S. Army video by Arlen Caplan)
