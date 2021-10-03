video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Combat Fitness Test is coming and WRAIR Soldiers want to pass on a little morning workout motivation. Leaders and staff took part in a workout session ahead of future unit led self-assessments.



The ACFT will better connect fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers and consists of six events: 3-Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand-Release Push-Ups, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck or Plank, and 2-Mile Run.



WRAIR is Ready…Stay Ready!



(U.S. Army video by Arlen Caplan)