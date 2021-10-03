Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Army Combat Fitness Test Is Coming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Video by Arlen Caplan 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    The Army Combat Fitness Test is coming and WRAIR Soldiers want to pass on a little morning workout motivation. Leaders and staff took part in a workout session ahead of future unit led self-assessments.

    The ACFT will better connect fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers and consists of six events: 3-Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand-Release Push-Ups, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck or Plank, and 2-Mile Run.

    WRAIR is Ready…Stay Ready!

    (U.S. Army video by Arlen Caplan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791852
    VIRIN: 210310-A-LY492-001
    Filename: DOD_108297698
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Workout
    Fitness
    Army
    Training
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT