    Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Wells DEOMI Shoutout

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Amelia Umayam 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Wells, the Command Managed Equal Opportunity Manager for Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2, wishes DEOMI a happy 50th birthday from the command at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, April 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:33
    Category: Greetings
    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Wells DEOMI Shoutout, by LCDR Amelia Umayam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    DEOMI
    DEOMI50

