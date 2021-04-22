April is the Month of the Military Child. We want to recognize our military families and all the support they provide towards mission readiness. This video features perspectives from children, teenagers, spouses, and active-duty members.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791845
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297636
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
