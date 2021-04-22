Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child 2021

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    April is the Month of the Military Child. We want to recognize our military families and all the support they provide towards mission readiness. This video features perspectives from children, teenagers, spouses, and active-duty members.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791845
    VIRIN: 210422-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108297636
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Month of the Military Child 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Child
    Military Spouse
    Active Duty
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Children
    Month of the Military Child

