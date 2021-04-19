Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF destroyer Setogiri (DD 156) operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210419-N-YD547-3001 ARABIAN SEA (April 19, 2021) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Setogiri (DD 156), left, operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, April 19. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Trent P. Hawkens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791839
    VIRIN: 210419-N-YD547-3001
    Filename: DOD_108297607
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF destroyer Setogiri (DD 156) operates alongside aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    IKE
    Setogiri

