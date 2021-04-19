Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Volunteer Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Terryca Fuller talks about the 59th Medical Wing volunteer program and the work they do inside of Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791838
    VIRIN: 210409-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108297606
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Volunteer Week, by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    59th Medical Wing
    Volunteer Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT