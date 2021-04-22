Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDP-1:The Air Force

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. recently signed perhaps the most sweeping change of Air Force basic doctrine in the service’s history, marking a major milestone in the service’s strategic approach to “Accelerate Change or Lose.”

    Core themes to the revised Air Force Doctrine Publication-1: The Air Force are the foundation and evolution of airpower and the concept of mission command. (U.S. Air Force Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 791837
    VIRIN: 210422-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108297595
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Doctrine
    U.S. Air Force
    Air University
    Gen. CQ Brown Jr.
    JADO

