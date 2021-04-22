AFDP-1:The Air Force

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. recently signed perhaps the most sweeping change of Air Force basic doctrine in the service’s history, marking a major milestone in the service’s strategic approach to “Accelerate Change or Lose.”
Core themes to the revised Air Force Doctrine Publication-1: The Air Force are the foundation and evolution of airpower and the concept of mission command. (U.S. Air Force Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|791837
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297595
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
