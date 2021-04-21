Soldiers from 3BN, 318 REGT work behind the scenes in support of GR-21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 318th Regiment support the 78th Training Division during Guardian Response 21 in Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Some soldiers were assigned to the Effects and Enablers team, where they prepped mannequins with realistic injuries and then staged them at various locations for the search and rescue teams to find. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Yon Trimble)