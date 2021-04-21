Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 318th Regiment support the 78th Training Division during Guardian Response 21 in Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Some soldiers were assigned to the Effects and Enablers team, where they prepped mannequins with realistic injuries and then staged them at various locations for the search and rescue teams to find. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Yon Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791835
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-NA349-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297576
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers from 3BN, 318 REGT work behind the scenes in support of GR-21, by SPC Yon Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT