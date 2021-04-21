Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 3BN, 318 REGT work behind the scenes in support of GR-21

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Yon Trimble 

    3rd Battalion, 318th Regiment OC/T

    Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 318th Regiment support the 78th Training Division during Guardian Response 21 in Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana. Some soldiers were assigned to the Effects and Enablers team, where they prepped mannequins with realistic injuries and then staged them at various locations for the search and rescue teams to find. (Video by U.S. Army SPC Yon Trimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791835
    VIRIN: 210421-A-NA349-0001
    Filename: DOD_108297576
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    Fort Meade
    MUTC
    USAR
    OCT
    Guardian Response 21
    GR-21
    3BN
    318REGT
    318th Regiment (OC/T)

