    USACE Europe District helps restore the environment while also improving training

    MAINZ, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Video by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Europe District completed an important environmental restoration project at the Mainz Sand Dunes Local Training Area, March 2021. The project improves and maintains an important training area for Soldiers in Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791825
    VIRIN: 210422-A-GH914-2001
    Filename: DOD_108297464
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MAINZ, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USACE Europe District helps restore the environment while also improving training, by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    EUCOM
    Environment
    Training Support Activity Europe
    7th Army Training Command
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

