    Spartan Fury 21.1

    04.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Exercise Spartan Fury 21.1, March 1-17, 2021, across the Hawaiian Islands. Spartan Fury demonstrated 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s weapons engagement zone, seize and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791804
    VIRIN: 210416-M-IN847-0001
    Filename: DOD_108297327
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    expeditionary
    Marines
    3d Marine Division
    expeditionary advanced base operations
    EABO
    Spartan Fury 21.1

