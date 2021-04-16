U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Exercise Spartan Fury 21.1, March 1-17, 2021, across the Hawaiian Islands. Spartan Fury demonstrated 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s weapons engagement zone, seize and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 05:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791804
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-IN847-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108297327
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
