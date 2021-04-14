B-Roll - Setting the Theater at Grafenwoehr Training Area for DEFENDER-Europe 21

Equipment from the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock Site, part of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, arrived at Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 12, to be issued to units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21. The equipment was off-loaded and staged for onward movement.
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a U.S. Army-led, joint exercise involving approximately 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations. This year’s exercise focuses on building operational readiness and interoperability with a greater number of NATO allies and partners over a wider area of operations, demonstrating that the U.S. commitment to NATO is iron clad. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Katelyn Myers)
