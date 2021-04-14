Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Setting the Theater at Grafenwoehr Training Area for DEFENDER-Europe 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Equipment from the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock Site, part of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, arrived at Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 12, to be issued to units participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21. The equipment was off-loaded and staged for onward movement.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a U.S. Army-led, joint exercise involving approximately 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations. This year’s exercise focuses on building operational readiness and interoperability with a greater number of NATO allies and partners over a wider area of operations, demonstrating that the U.S. commitment to NATO is iron clad. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Katelyn Myers)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791800
    VIRIN: 210414-A-UK329-817
    Filename: DOD_108297305
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

