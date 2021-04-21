Brig. Gen. Michael Talley - "My Army Medicine Story"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BG Michael Talley started his Army career as a combat medic, became a respiratory therapist and is now commander of Army Medical Research and Development command. He takes a few minutes to explain what that journey was like and what others who choose to serve their country can expect from a career in Army medicine. This is another in the My Army Medicine Story series produced by the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion.