BG Michael Talley started his Army career as a combat medic, became a respiratory therapist and is now commander of Army Medical Research and Development command. He takes a few minutes to explain what that journey was like and what others who choose to serve their country can expect from a career in Army medicine. This is another in the My Army Medicine Story series produced by the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion.
Brig. Gen. Michael Talley - "My Army Medicine Story"
