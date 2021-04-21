Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Michael Talley - My Army Medicine Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Tim Dewar 

    6th Medical Recruiting Battalion

    BG Michael Talley started his Army career as a combat medic, became a respiratory therapist and is now commander of Army Medical Research and Development command. He takes a few minutes to explain what that journey was like and what others who choose to serve their country can expect from a career in Army medicine. This is another in the My Army Medicine Story series produced by the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791758
    VIRIN: 210421-A-AA987-001
    Filename: DOD_108296735
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Michael Talley - My Army Medicine Story, by Tim Dewar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. Michael Talley - "My Army Medicine Story"

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michael Talley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT