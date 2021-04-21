Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leaders Speak to Senate Committee on Technology

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory; Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, chief of naval research; Maj. Gen. John George, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command; and Dr. Peter Highnam, deputy director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee on science and technology, technology maturation, and technology transition activities, April 21, 2021.

    04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:42
    01:26:09
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 

