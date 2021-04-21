Military Leaders Speak to Senate Committee on Technology

Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory; Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, chief of naval research; Maj. Gen. John George, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command; and Dr. Peter Highnam, deputy director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee on science and technology, technology maturation, and technology transition activities, April 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791749
|Filename:
|DOD_108296653
|Length:
|01:26:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
