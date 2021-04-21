Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, Control Communications and Computers/Cyber commander and Joint Staff chief information officer; Leonard Litton, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for military personnel; Veronica Hinton, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for civilian personnel policy; and John Sherman, acting Defense Department chief information officer, speak to the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the DOD's current and future cyber workforce, April 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 18:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|791746
|Filename:
|DOD_108296639
|Length:
|01:25:00
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders Speak to Senate on Current and Future DOD Cyber Workforce, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT