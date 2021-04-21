Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Speak to Senate on Current and Future DOD Cyber Workforce

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, Control Communications and Computers/Cyber commander and Joint Staff chief information officer; Leonard Litton, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for military personnel; Veronica Hinton, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for civilian personnel policy; and John Sherman, acting Defense Department chief information officer, speak to the Senate Armed Services Committee regarding the DOD's current and future cyber workforce, April 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 18:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791746
    Filename: DOD_108296639
    Length: 01:25:00
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

