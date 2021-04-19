Washington DC Monuments BROLL 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Short clips of monuments through out the DC area. Various shots available at different times, with no one in the video shots. Rare occasion to get video of these with out large crowds. I hope you can find this useful.