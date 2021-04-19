Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington DC Monuments BROLL 2021

    FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Buxton 

    77th Army Band

    Short clips of monuments through out the DC area. Various shots available at different times, with no one in the video shots. Rare occasion to get video of these with out large crowds. I hope you can find this useful.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791739
    VIRIN: 210419-A-IN640-221
    PIN: 1111
    Filename: DOD_108296571
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington DC Monuments BROLL 2021, by SSG Joshua Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DC
    BROLL

