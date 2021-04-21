Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expectations of being a National Guard Military Police Platoon Leader

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Wong 

    U.S. Army Military Police School

    Officers from the 1136th Military Police Company provided their experiences and expectations of being a Platoon Leader for a Military Police Company assigned to the Missouri National Guard .

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791735
    VIRIN: 210421-A-XA344-226
    Filename: DOD_108296535
    Length: 00:11:36
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #USAMPS

