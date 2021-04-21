Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HITRON History Series: Mike Emerson, Capt. USCG (Ret)

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    In this documentary series, we spoke with Mike Emerson, Capt. USCG (Ret). Emerson was the Chief of Drug Interdiction and the original project officer for the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron in 1998.

    Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron operations started as an experiment in 1998 to halt the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. Drug trafficking organizations primarily used “go-fast” boats, high-speed smuggling vessels capable of traveling over twice the speed of Coast Guard cutters. The Coast Guard needed a way to counter the threat.

    In late 1998, six Coast Guard pilots and four enlisted aircrew members developed tactics and procedures to utilize armed helicopters operating aboard Coast Guard cutters to answer the call.

    HITRON helicopters operate in known smuggling vectors and rely on expertly trained aircrews and precision marksmen to disable go-fast drug smuggling vessels in the event suspects refuse to comply with verbal and visual warnings for law enforcement boardings under international maritime law. This series focuses on the founding members, pioneers, and stakeholders who have played an essential part in HITRON's history.

    Interview by: Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges
    Edited by: Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 791734
    VIRIN: 210421-G-XX113-079
    Filename: DOD_108296473
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HITRON History Series: Mike Emerson, Capt. USCG (Ret), by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hitron
    LANT
    foundingmembers
    HITRON10
    HITRONFirsts

