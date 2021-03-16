Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsman discusses the importance of EPIRB Registration

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brad Mcleod, an operations specialist at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center, discusses the importance of registering your emergency position indicating radio beacon at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region March, 2021. Having a properly registered EPIRB on board your vessel can save your life. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 15:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guardsman discusses the importance of EPIRB Registration, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    PSA
    COAST GUARD
    EPIRB

