    Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Bayonet Assault Course at Leatherneck Square, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 15, 2021. Bayonet techniques are taught throughout recruit training as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, the techniques that are taught to educate recruits on hand to hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791708
    VIRIN: 210415-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108296279
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Echo
    Bayonet Assault Course

