Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Bayonet Assault Course at Leatherneck Square, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 15, 2021. Bayonet techniques are taught throughout recruit training as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, the techniques that are taught to educate recruits on hand to hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791708
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296279
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
