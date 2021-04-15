Echo Company Bayonet Assault Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Bayonet Assault Course at Leatherneck Square, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 15, 2021. Bayonet techniques are taught throughout recruit training as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, the techniques that are taught to educate recruits on hand to hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)