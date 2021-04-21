Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Earth Day 2021 on Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Makayla A. Mack, combat videographer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, talks about Earth Day on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The Single Marine Program hosts base clean ups each month on MCB Camp Lejeune. For more information, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/smp/. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791705
    VIRIN: 210421-M-UE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_108296271
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2021 on Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Single Marine Program
    MCCS
    Earth day
    Base Cleanup
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Restore our Earth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT