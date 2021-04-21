U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Makayla A. Mack, combat videographer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, talks about Earth Day on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 22, 2021. The Single Marine Program hosts base clean ups each month on MCB Camp Lejeune. For more information, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/smp/. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 16:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791705
|VIRIN:
|210421-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296271
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2021 on Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
