1-109th FA Paladin Fire Mission - Slow Motion Video

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard, work through a fire mission during their table VI qualification on April 17, 2021, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The video of the M109A6 "Paladin" is slowed down to show the movement and percussion from the barrel, and round leaving the muzzle during a fire mission. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)
