Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-109th FA Paladin Fire Mission - Slow Motion Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard, work through a fire mission during their table VI qualification on April 17, 2021, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The video of the M109A6 "Paladin" is slowed down to show the movement and percussion from the barrel, and round leaving the muzzle during a fire mission. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791703
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-IX878-0001
    Filename: DOD_108296214
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-109th FA Paladin Fire Mission - Slow Motion Video, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    U.S. Army
    1st battalion
    109th Field Artillery
    PA National Guard
    PA Guard
    1-109th FA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT