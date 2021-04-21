Arizona National Guard service members helped prepare, transport, and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in Mesa, Ariz., April 21, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791696
|VIRIN:
|210421-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108296137
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports COVID-19 vaccination event in Mesa, AZ, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
