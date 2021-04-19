The temporary facility will be used to process noncitizen individuals, noncitizen families and noncitizen unaccompanied children as part of the ongoing response to the current border security and humanitarian crisis along the Southwest border.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791693
|VIRIN:
|210419-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108296027
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll Temporary Soft Sided Processing Facility, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
