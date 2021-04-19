Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Temporary Soft Sided Processing Facility

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The temporary facility will be used to process noncitizen individuals, noncitizen families and noncitizen unaccompanied children as part of the ongoing response to the current border security and humanitarian crisis along the Southwest border.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791693
    VIRIN: 210419-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108296027
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    cbp
    processing center
    cbptemp2021
    noncitizen

