Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Travis Defenders wear the new Aspetto Mach V Female Body Armor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Starting March 2021, Team Travis procured and began issuing Aspetto Mach V Female Body Armor Systems for all their female security forces members.

    The newly-issued body armor is part of an Air Force initiative to equip female Defenders with better fitting gear.

    “Being in for almost 18 years, it’s great that they finally got it right. I think that because our Air Force is evolving, and we’re having a lot more equality in the Air Force and the military in general, I think that it’s good that they finally realize that females have a different body type. For them to create a body armor that can fit your body weight, your body size, and can conform to your body, is definitely beneficial for their female Defenders,” Master Sgt. Melody Boutin, 821st Contingency Response Squadron force protection flight chief, said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791691
    VIRIN: 210419-F-SK304-0276
    Filename: DOD_108295978
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    3P0XX Security Forces

    TAGS

    defenders
    security forces
    60th Security Forces Squadron
    female body armor
    821st Contingency Response Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT