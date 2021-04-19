Team Travis Defenders wear the new Aspetto Mach V Female Body Armor

Starting March 2021, Team Travis procured and began issuing Aspetto Mach V Female Body Armor Systems for all their female security forces members.
The newly-issued body armor is part of an Air Force initiative to equip female Defenders with better fitting gear.
“Being in for almost 18 years, it’s great that they finally got it right. I think that because our Air Force is evolving, and we’re having a lot more equality in the Air Force and the military in general, I think that it’s good that they finally realize that females have a different body type. For them to create a body armor that can fit your body weight, your body size, and can conform to your body, is definitely beneficial for their female Defenders,” Master Sgt. Melody Boutin, 821st Contingency Response Squadron force protection flight chief, said.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791691
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-SK304-0276
|Filename:
|DOD_108295978
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT