    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and Family Members Town Hall

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and Family Members Town Hall | March 31, 2021

    Hosted by:
    LTG Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command
    COL (Ret.) John McCarthy, Army Reserve Senior Spouse
    CSM Andrew Lombardo, Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 12:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791687
    VIRIN: 210421-A-AD014-001
    Filename: DOD_108295869
    Length: 01:11:39
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Military Families
    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Family Programs

