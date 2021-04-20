Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swamp Dash enhances interoperability with mission partners

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing executed a large formation launch and training event, designated “Swamp Dash”, with 913 Airlift Group mission partners April 15, which included 13 C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base and two C-130Js from the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas.

    The training objectives included joining up with Dyess at Chennault International Airport, Louisiana and providing pre-deployment training to the U.S. Army’s 46th Engineer Battalion and 519th Military Police Battalion.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:13
    Length: 00:01:55
    This work, Swamp Dash enhances interoperability with mission partners, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

