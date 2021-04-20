Swamp Dash enhances interoperability with mission partners

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing executed a large formation launch and training event, designated “Swamp Dash”, with 913 Airlift Group mission partners April 15, which included 13 C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base and two C-130Js from the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas.



The training objectives included joining up with Dyess at Chennault International Airport, Louisiana and providing pre-deployment training to the U.S. Army’s 46th Engineer Battalion and 519th Military Police Battalion.