Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing executed a large formation launch and training event, designated “Swamp Dash”, with 913 Airlift Group mission partners April 15, which included 13 C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base and two C-130Js from the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas.
The training objectives included joining up with Dyess at Chennault International Airport, Louisiana and providing pre-deployment training to the U.S. Army’s 46th Engineer Battalion and 519th Military Police Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791682
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-XY725-635
|Filename:
|DOD_108295842
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Swamp Dash enhances interoperability with mission partners, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
