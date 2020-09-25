Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What’s in your kit, Italian combat engineer?

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Chief Major Corporal Giacomo Russo, a combat engineer with the Italian Army’s 21st Engineer Regiment (21° Reggimento Genio Guastatori), tells us what’s in his kit.

    Combat engineers have a wide range of responsibilities on the battlefield – from constructing fortifications and defences, to repairing infrastructure, to clearing minefields and dealing with unexploded ordnance.

    Interview with Chief Major Corporal Giacomo Russo, who tells us what’s in his bag. Interview filmed during Exercise Combined Resolve 20 in Hohenfels, Germany. Participants were tested for COVID-19 prior to entering the exercise area, and abided by social distancing requirements wherever possible.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791679
    VIRIN: 200925-O-D0483-1001
    PIN: 1571
    Filename: DOD_108295836
    Length: 00:01:06
    Language: Italian
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    #NATO2030

