What’s in your kit, Italian combat engineer?

Chief Major Corporal Giacomo Russo, a combat engineer with the Italian Army’s 21st Engineer Regiment (21° Reggimento Genio Guastatori), tells us what’s in his kit.



Combat engineers have a wide range of responsibilities on the battlefield – from constructing fortifications and defences, to repairing infrastructure, to clearing minefields and dealing with unexploded ordnance.



Interview with Chief Major Corporal Giacomo Russo, who tells us what’s in his bag. Interview filmed during Exercise Combined Resolve 20 in Hohenfels, Germany. Participants were tested for COVID-19 prior to entering the exercise area, and abided by social distancing requirements wherever possible.