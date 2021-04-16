Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz, Spc. Anya Hanson and Spc. Nathan Metz

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Twenty Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard spent three days competing for the honor of being named Soldier and NCO of the year at the 2021 Best Warrior Competition.
    Video created by SSG Oscar Gollaz, CPL Nathan Metz, CPL Anya Hanson

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791667
    VIRIN: 210416-A-VQ771-419
    Filename: DOD_108295714
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, SPC Anya Hanson and SPC Nathan Metz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #WisconsinGuard

