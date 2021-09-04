Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Skills Training (BST)

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany conducted basic skills training on defending a position and standing a sentry post, April 8-9. The purpose of this training is to build unit cohesion by implementing challenging and realistic settings to strengthen leadership and critical thinking, while in an unpredictable environment.




    *Music by Epic motivational music mix (YouTube Instrumentals)
    *Sound effects by Sci-Fi Sound Effects (YouTube Instrumental)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791663
    VIRIN: 210421-M-FX029-003
    Filename: DOD_108295695
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    #BST #MCLBA

