Basic Skills Training (BST)

Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany conducted basic skills training on defending a position and standing a sentry post, April 8-9. The purpose of this training is to build unit cohesion by implementing challenging and realistic settings to strengthen leadership and critical thinking, while in an unpredictable environment.









*Music by Epic motivational music mix (YouTube Instrumentals)

*Sound effects by Sci-Fi Sound Effects (YouTube Instrumental)