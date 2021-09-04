Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany conducted basic skills training on defending a position and standing a sentry post, April 8-9. The purpose of this training is to build unit cohesion by implementing challenging and realistic settings to strengthen leadership and critical thinking, while in an unpredictable environment.
*Music by Epic motivational music mix (YouTube Instrumentals)
*Sound effects by Sci-Fi Sound Effects (YouTube Instrumental)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791663
|VIRIN:
|210421-M-FX029-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108295695
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Skills Training (BST), by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT