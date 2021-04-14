Feature video with senior non-commissioned officers discussing sexual assault awareness and prevention.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791661
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-JN771-986
|Filename:
|DOD_108295689
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
