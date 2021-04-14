Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Feature video with senior non-commissioned officers discussing sexual assault awareness and prevention.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791661
    VIRIN: 210420-F-JN771-986
    Filename: DOD_108295689
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC

    SAPR

    SJAFB

    SAAPM

    SARC
    4th Fighter Wing
    SAPR
    SJAFB
    SAAPM
    Protecting our people protects our mission

