U.S. Air Forces in Europe, alongside DoD and international partners participated in a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) demonstration alongside industry partners at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791656
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-SC126-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108295619
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Department of the Air Force Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 4, by SSgt Nicholas Byers, SSgt Cambria Ferguson, SSgt Kyle Hagan, TSgt Jael Laborn and TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
