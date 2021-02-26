Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of the Air Force Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 4

    GERMANY

    02.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers, Staff Sgt. Cambria Ferguson, Staff Sgt. Kyle Hagan, Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe, alongside DoD and international partners participated in a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) demonstration alongside industry partners at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    JOINT FORCE
    EUCOM
    BATTLE NETWORK
    USAFE-CJADC2-Demo

