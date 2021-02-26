Department of the Air Force Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe, alongside DoD and international partners participated in a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) demonstration alongside industry partners at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the force’s ability to integrate network solutions and connect multiple sensors to a common operating network, presenting warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains.