    Cpl. Brandon Jackson volunteering award

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean Potter 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Jackson, Aviation Supply Specialist, Marine Corps Air Facility, talks about his time volunteering aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va, on April 15, 2021. Jackson will receive the President's Volunteer Service Award for his actions. Volunteering embodies the core values held by the Marine Corps and demonstrates the actions of a few can have a positive effect on the majority. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    volunteer
    volunteering
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Quantico
    MCBQ

