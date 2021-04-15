Cpl. Brandon Jackson volunteering award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Jackson, Aviation Supply Specialist, Marine Corps Air Facility, talks about his time volunteering aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va, on April 15, 2021. Jackson will receive the President's Volunteer Service Award for his actions. Volunteering embodies the core values held by the Marine Corps and demonstrates the actions of a few can have a positive effect on the majority. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)