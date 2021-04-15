U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Jackson, Aviation Supply Specialist, Marine Corps Air Facility, talks about his time volunteering aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va, on April 15, 2021. Jackson will receive the President's Volunteer Service Award for his actions. Volunteering embodies the core values held by the Marine Corps and demonstrates the actions of a few can have a positive effect on the majority. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 10:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791652
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-TZ536-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108295589
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cpl. Brandon Jackson volunteering award, by LCpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT