    F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander refuel

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson receives fuel from a 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker, April 17, 2021. Gunderson refueled in-between demonstrations at the SUN 'n FUN airshow in Lakeland, Fla.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791643
    VIRIN: 210417-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108295493
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander refuel, by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

