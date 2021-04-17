F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson receives fuel from a 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker, April 17, 2021. Gunderson refueled in-between demonstrations at the SUN 'n FUN airshow in Lakeland, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791643
|VIRIN:
|210417-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108295493
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander refuel, by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
