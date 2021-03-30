86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron NPC-L Training Clean

The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a unit of the United States Air Force and a part of USAFE. It is part of the 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 86th AES held a COVID-19 patient movement training using the Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite. The training included use of a Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite, an isolated containment chamber intended to transport individuals with infectious diseases like COVID-19 on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
