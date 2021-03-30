Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron NPC-L Training Clean

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a unit of the United States Air Force and a part of USAFE. It is part of the 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 86th AES held a COVID-19 patient movement training using the Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite. The training included use of a Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite, an isolated containment chamber intended to transport individuals with infectious diseases like COVID-19 on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

    This work, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron NPC-L Training Clean, by PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airforce
    Aeromedical
    COVID19
    NPC-L

