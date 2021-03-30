86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron NPC-L Training Clean

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791621" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a unit of the United States Air Force and a part of USAFE. It is part of the 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 86th AES held a COVID-19 patient movement training using the Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite. The training included use of a Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite, an isolated containment chamber intended to transport individuals with infectious diseases like COVID-19 on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.