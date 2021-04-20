U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, Australian Defence Force members and members of the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, collect and load flood relief supplies for Timor Leste at the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, Marrara, NT, Australia, April 20, 2021. Marines attached to MRF-D volunteered along with members of the ADF to load flood relief supplies donated by the local Darwin community to be shipped to aid the country of Timor Leste. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791579
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-KK393-1442
|Filename:
|DOD_108294796
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MARRARA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D and ADF load supplies for Timor Leste, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
