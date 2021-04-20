Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D and ADF load supplies for Timor Leste

    MARRARA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, Australian Defence Force members and members of the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, collect and load flood relief supplies for Timor Leste at the Portuguese Timorese Social Club, Marrara, NT, Australia, April 20, 2021. Marines attached to MRF-D volunteered along with members of the ADF to load flood relief supplies donated by the local Darwin community to be shipped to aid the country of Timor Leste. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    HADR
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    flood relief
    Timor Leste
    MRF-D 21.2

