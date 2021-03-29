Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo naturalized two Sailors, officially making them United States citizens.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|791574
|VIRIN:
|210329-N-TU805-685
|Filename:
|DOD_108294763
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Conducts a Naturalization Ceremony for Sailors, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT