Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Signs Proclamation for Month of the Military Child

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's commanding officer, Captain David J. Adams, honored the thousands of military children around the world with the signing of a proclamation during the Month of the Military Child.
04.06.2021
|04.20.2021 19:16
|Newscasts
|791573
|210406-N-TU805-577
|DOD_108294761
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
