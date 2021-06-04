Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Signs Proclamation for Month of the Military Child

    JAPAN

    04.06.2021

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's commanding officer, Captain David J. Adams, honored the thousands of military children around the world with the signing of a proclamation during the Month of the Military Child.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791573
    VIRIN: 210406-N-TU805-577
    Filename: DOD_108294761
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Signs Proclamation for Month of the Military Child, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    DMA
    Navy
    Month of the Military Child

