    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Hosts a Zumba Class

    JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Ku 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's Fleet Fitness Complex holds a Zumba class, giving military members and civilians the opportunity to stay fit in a safe and healthy group environment.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791572
    VIRIN: 210324-N-FA466-428
    Filename: DOD_108294759
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    DMA
    Navy
    Sailor

