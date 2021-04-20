210420-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Apr. 20, 2021) Construction of the new Mariner Skills Training Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk continues with a scheduled completion date in early 2022. The two-story building will have 120,000 square feet that will include space for classrooms and labs, and will provide service members with hands-on training and instruction through the use of operational trainers. The future facility’s mission will ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic team is utilizing Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) as a method to accelerate the delivery schedule by bringing the construction contractor onboard during project design. ECI enabled the construction contractor to influence design and begin construction efforts ahead of final design delivery. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
This work, Mariner Skills Training Center Construction Continues at Naval Station Norfolk, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
