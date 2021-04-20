Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mariner Skills Training Center Construction Continues at Naval Station Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210420-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Apr. 20, 2021) Construction of the new Mariner Skills Training Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk continues with a scheduled completion date in early 2022. The two-story building will have 120,000 square feet that will include space for classrooms and labs, and will provide service members with hands-on training and instruction through the use of operational trainers. The future facility’s mission will ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers and enlisted navigation professionals to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic team is utilizing Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) as a method to accelerate the delivery schedule by bringing the construction contractor onboard during project design. ECI enabled the construction contractor to influence design and begin construction efforts ahead of final design delivery. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 791567
    VIRIN: 210420-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108294666
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mariner Skills Training Center Construction Continues at Naval Station Norfolk, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT