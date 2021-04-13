Thunderbirds 2021 Aerial Demonstration Changes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Following the cancellation of several shows during the Thunderbirds 2020 show season and support to America Strong, the Thunderbird leadership focused its efforts on how to enhance the aerial demonstration for the 2021 show season. The Thunderbirds have 6 show variations of their aerial demonstration (high show, low show, flat show, 5-Ship High Show, 5-Ship Flat Show and 5-Ship Low Show) - which is determined by pilot availability and weather.



After a thorough review of these shows, Thunderbird leadership removed 6 maneuvers and added three new ones, streamlines maintenance ground-show to showcase the rapid generation capabilities, shortened aircraft reposition time, and implemented new music and revised narration. This is the first time in four decade/38 years, the Thunderbirds have changed their aerial demonstration.