    Thunderbirds 2021 Aerial Demonstration Changes

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Bush 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Following the cancellation of several shows during the Thunderbirds 2020 show season and support to America Strong, the Thunderbird leadership focused its efforts on how to enhance the aerial demonstration for the 2021 show season. The Thunderbirds have 6 show variations of their aerial demonstration (high show, low show, flat show, 5-Ship High Show, 5-Ship Flat Show and 5-Ship Low Show) - which is determined by pilot availability and weather.

    After a thorough review of these shows, Thunderbird leadership removed 6 maneuvers and added three new ones, streamlines maintenance ground-show to showcase the rapid generation capabilities, shortened aircraft reposition time, and implemented new music and revised narration. This is the first time in four decade/38 years, the Thunderbirds have changed their aerial demonstration.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:11
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds 2021 Aerial Demonstration Changes, by SSgt Cory Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    air shows
    Aerial Demonstration Team
    demonstration changes
    air show news
    Air Force Demonstration Team

