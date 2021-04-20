Soldiers from Alpha Company, 1-502nd, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) roll out of the gate a Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE) to Fort Knox, Ky. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt Justin Navin)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791541
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-WT330-910
|Filename:
|DOD_108294357
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Early Morning Truck Roll-out for DRE B-Roll, by SGT Justin Navin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
101st Airborne to deploy to Fort Knox, KY in Support of DRE
