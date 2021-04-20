Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Early Morning Truck Roll-out for DRE B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Justin Navin 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Alpha Company, 1-502nd, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) roll out of the gate a Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE) to Fort Knox, Ky. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt Justin Navin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791541
    VIRIN: 210420-A-WT330-910
    Filename: DOD_108294357
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Early Morning Truck Roll-out for DRE B-Roll, by SGT Justin Navin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    101st Airborne to deploy to Fort Knox, KY in Support of DRE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    DRE
    1-502nd
    DRE2BCT2021
    DRE2BCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT