    Great Sodus Bay project update #2!

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Victoria Towndrow, USACE civil engineer, gives a 2nd update on the Great Sodus Bay seawall repair project and how it's being built.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:28
    Location: US

    usace
    corps of engineers
    seawall
    buffalo district
    lake ontario
    great sodus

