Victoria Towndrow, USACE civil engineer, gives a 2nd update on the Great Sodus Bay seawall repair project and how it's being built.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791527
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-PG036-560
|Filename:
|DOD_108294188
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Great Sodus Bay project update #2!, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
