House Armed Services Committee Reviews Security and Force Posture in Centcom, Africom

Amanda Dory, acting undersecretary of defense for policy; Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command; and Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding national security challenges and U.S. force posture in the Centcom and Africom areas of operation and related policy issues, April 20, 2021.