    House Armed Services Committee Reviews Security and Force Posture in Centcom, Africom

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Defense.gov         

    Amanda Dory, acting undersecretary of defense for policy; Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command; and Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding national security challenges and U.S. force posture in the Centcom and Africom areas of operation and related policy issues, April 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 16:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 791526
    Filename: DOD_108294163
    Length: 02:27:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

