AZNG Supports Pima County PPE Distribution Warehouse Operations

Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona Army and Air National Guard prepare personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County Warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791522
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-AA430-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108294141
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
